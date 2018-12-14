WeToken (WT) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

WeToken (CURRENCY:WT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, WeToken has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One WeToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. WeToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and $45,217.00 worth of WeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.02130016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00139753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031333 BTC.

About WeToken

WeToken was first traded on March 18th, 2018. WeToken’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeToken is medium.com/world-wi-fi-blog. The Reddit community for WeToken is /r/worldwifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeToken’s official Twitter account is @WorldWifi_ICO. The official website for WeToken is en.worldwifi.io.

Buying and Selling WeToken

WeToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

