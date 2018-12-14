Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Trimmed by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $272,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 120,969 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 135,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $24.24 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/weyerhaeuser-co-wy-holdings-trimmed-by-rampart-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.