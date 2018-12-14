Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) PT Set at $28.00 by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $28.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPM. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

WPM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,569,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,613. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 192,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

