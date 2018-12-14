Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

