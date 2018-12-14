Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Trading Down 6.4%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.14. 4,092,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,080,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.04.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,440.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,106 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

