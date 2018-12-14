William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

UAA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.