William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,231,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,515,000 after buying an additional 396,786 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

