Wings Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $174,628.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00001987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Bittrex. In the last week, Wings has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.02353796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00142474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00171002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.10422385 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,443,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

