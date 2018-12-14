WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,357 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after buying an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $120,022.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,901.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,380 shares of company stock worth $71,623,483. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura cut their price target on Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

