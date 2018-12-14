Wirecard (WDI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €201.91 ($234.78).

Get Wirecard alerts:

WDI stock opened at €137.75 ($160.17) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1-year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.