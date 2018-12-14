Wisepass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Wisepass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Wisepass has a total market capitalization of $98,302.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wisepass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wisepass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wisepass has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.02222524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00139467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00174931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Wisepass Token Profile

Wisepass launched on May 31st, 2018. Wisepass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,176,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Wisepass is /r/WisePassICO. The official website for Wisepass is wisepass.co. Wisepass’ official Twitter account is @wisepass_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wisepass

Wisepass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wisepass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wisepass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wisepass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

