Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Buys 7,786 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.50. 760,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,798 shares of company stock valued at $730,043. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

