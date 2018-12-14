Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,385. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,034 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,508. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-grows-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.