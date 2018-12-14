Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

VEEV opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $4,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,891 shares of company stock worth $12,397,219. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

