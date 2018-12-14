Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 341,632 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 475,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Allot Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allot Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allot Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. Allot Communications Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

