Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $92.63. 182,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,285. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

