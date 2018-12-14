Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 268.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BPY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 41,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,420. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 40.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

