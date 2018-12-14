WPP (WPP) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on WPP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,254.21 ($16.39).

LON WPP opened at GBX 864.80 ($11.30) on Wednesday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

