Wright Medical Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,861% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $456,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,366 shares of company stock worth $1,959,602. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,081,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 15,348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,768,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,131 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wright Medical Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WMGI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/wright-medical-group-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-wmgi.html.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.