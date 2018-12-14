Wright Medical Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,861% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.
In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $456,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,366 shares of company stock worth $1,959,602. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,081,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 15,348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,768,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,131 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.
Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.
About Wright Medical Group
Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.
