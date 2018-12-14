Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $168,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 34.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 761,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,480,000 after buying an additional 197,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 39.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 751,706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 211,962 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.11.

WYNN opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-shares-bought-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.