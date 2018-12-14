Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,512.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

