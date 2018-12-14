Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 60,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,640% compared to the typical volume of 1,270 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.75 on Friday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 422.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

