XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

XPO stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

