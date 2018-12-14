XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 18,376,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,377. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 81.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,299 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.