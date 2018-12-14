Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of YAMHF stock remained flat at $$20.61 during trading hours on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

