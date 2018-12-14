Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Director Buys C$31,680.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00.

Shares of YGR stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,596. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.926555493785189 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YGR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

