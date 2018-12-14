Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV) CEO Xiangyao Liu Purchases 339,435 Shares

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) CEO Xiangyao Liu acquired 339,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,697,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YRIV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 628,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,777. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

