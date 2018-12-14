YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $186,052.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.02333418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00142839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00171327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.10429095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030676 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.