York Water (YORW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised York Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of York Water stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. York Water has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.19.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 66.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in York Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in York Water by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

