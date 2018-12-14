YPF SA (YPF) Receives $23.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

YPF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 678,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,871. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. YPF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

