YY (YY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

YY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on YY to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. YY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.99.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.55. 4,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,579. YY has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at $212,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.