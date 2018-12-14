Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $44.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.64 billion to $44.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.26 billion to $48.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at $790,390.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PHH Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 41,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,231 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

