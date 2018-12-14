Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $2,442,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

