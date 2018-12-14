Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLINERX LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 327,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.84. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

