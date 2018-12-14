Zacks: Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,955,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 55.4% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 352,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 191.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 307,891 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at $8,764,000.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 17,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,668. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

