Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Price Target for First Community Co. (FCCO)

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 157 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In related news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. First Community has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

