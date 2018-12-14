Zacks: Analysts Set $5.25 Target Price for PC Tel Inc (PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 14 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 462.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PC Tel by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PC Tel by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in PC Tel by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,358. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.18. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Tel will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

