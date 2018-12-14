Zacks: Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Blue Hills Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 150% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Hills Bancorp an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.18 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $714,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 74.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHBK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.07. 11,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

