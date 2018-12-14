Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Broadwind Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 124,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,845. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

