Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report sales of $577.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.04 million and the highest is $584.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $561.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 641,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,937. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after purchasing an additional 739,661 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $43,048,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $42,432,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

