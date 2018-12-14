Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

