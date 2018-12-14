Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $35,812.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,090 shares in the company, valued at $99,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 12,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

