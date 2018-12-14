Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $820,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the lowest is $640,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 million to $10.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.76 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 467,119 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,133,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 2,128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,135. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

