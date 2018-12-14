Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A. O. Smith (AOS) to Sell

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, A.O. Smith's shares have underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. The company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. Based on the weak water heater sales generated during from the United States and China, the company lowered guidance for 2018. Also, it anticipates a slowdown in housing sales and international trade issues to hamper sales growth in China. Moreover, increasing steel costs and unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are concerning. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,008,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,740,000 after purchasing an additional 845,117 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.