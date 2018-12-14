Zacks Investment Research Downgrades B&G Foods (BGS) to Sell

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods which has seen its shares decline in the past three months, posted dismal third quarter 2018 results. During the quarter, both the top and bottom line missed estimates. Moreover, management lowered its 2018 view owing to divestiture of Pirate Brands to Hershey, as well as and repayment of long-term debt. The company remains concerned about the industry-wide freight cost headwinds. We note that Increased freight costs and higher interest expenses marred bottom line in the quarter. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain high throughout the year, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. As a result, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view for 2018. Nevertheless, B&G Foods remains poised on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Further, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans and also boasts a good history of returning value to its shareholders.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $379,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 39.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 110.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

