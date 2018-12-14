Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BHP Billiton (BBL) to Hold

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBL. Investec upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 693.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 594,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375,570 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 353,046 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,742,000 after acquiring an additional 320,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 318,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

