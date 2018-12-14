Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Sell

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SNH opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

