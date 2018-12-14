Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Water Works (AWK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry. American Water Works continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure for 2018-2022 time period to improve its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company amid the rising interest environment is a headwind.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.72.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $97.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

