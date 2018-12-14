Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everbridge (EVBG) to Hold

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of EVBG opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 16,418 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $979,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $3,606,853. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Everbridge by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 294.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

