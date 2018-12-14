Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 497,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $360,355.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $717,600.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $139,740.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,131.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,557 shares of company stock worth $1,104,114. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,931,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

